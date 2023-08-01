Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,661. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.