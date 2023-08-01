Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $31,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $980,000,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. 3,238,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,810 shares of company stock valued at $58,678,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.