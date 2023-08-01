Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGLD opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

