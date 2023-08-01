Ryan T. Gosney Sells 1,500 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $24,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

LBRT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

