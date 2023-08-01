Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryerson to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 903,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,866. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ryerson by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 790,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

