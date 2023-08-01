S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.20

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.20 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.31), with a volume of 1483904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.60 ($1.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SFOR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.47) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.21) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The firm has a market cap of £590.59 million, a P/E ratio of -351.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.15.

Insider Activity

S4 Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £2,797,898.56 ($3,592,115.24). Insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.