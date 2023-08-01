Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,493 shares of company stock worth $226,781,284. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

