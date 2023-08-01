Sally Johnson Purchases 1,563 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson acquired 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,682.19).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 626.20 ($8.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,029. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 458 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.52). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 628.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 583.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The company has a market capitalization of £15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,291.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rentokil Initial

RTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.60) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.70) to GBX 676 ($8.68) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 700 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.22) to GBX 740 ($9.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 627.89 ($8.06).

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

