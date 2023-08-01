Salzhauer Michael Boosts Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.13% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 459,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

