Salzhauer Michael Has $259,000 Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Salzhauer Michael lowered its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.17% of First Community worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

First Community Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 21,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

About First Community

(Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.