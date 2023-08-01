Salzhauer Michael Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Salzhauer Michael decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 541,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 233,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock valued at $44,951,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. 4,335,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,504. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

