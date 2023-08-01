Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 143.90%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,237.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.29 per share, for a total transaction of $171,277.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $316,437. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

