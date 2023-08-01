Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

