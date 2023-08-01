Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 2nd Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 13.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $79,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 124.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 755,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 126,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 556,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,670. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

