Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,310. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

