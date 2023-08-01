Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,897,000 after purchasing an additional 622,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,327. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

