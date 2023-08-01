Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 345,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,343. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

