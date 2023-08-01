Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 286,403 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 2,203,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

