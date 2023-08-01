Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

