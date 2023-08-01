Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.94 Billion in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Envestnet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Envestnet by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Turner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,214.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. 54,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

