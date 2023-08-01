Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.17 Billion in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. 6,649,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,888,809. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

