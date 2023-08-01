Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $257.57 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 905,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

