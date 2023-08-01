Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $233,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,929 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

