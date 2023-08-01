Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $233,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,929 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.