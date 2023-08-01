Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,787,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 216,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 114,955 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,581. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

