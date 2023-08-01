Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $273.04. 504,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,123. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

