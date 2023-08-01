Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,288 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $740,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

