Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Billion Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

THC stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 2,081,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,146. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.24.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

