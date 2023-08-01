Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,169,000 after purchasing an additional 271,913 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. 297,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,476. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

