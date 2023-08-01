Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,970,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. 1,168,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,758. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.