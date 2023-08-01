Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises 5.2% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 1,079,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

