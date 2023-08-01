Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $191.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.91. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

