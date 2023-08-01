Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGENGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $191.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.91. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

