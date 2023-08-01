SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $68.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
SEAS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 797,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,064. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment
In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $98,070,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SeaWorld Entertainment
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.