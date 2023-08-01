SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $68.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 797,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,064. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $98,070,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

