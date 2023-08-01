Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,181,000 after acquiring an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 42,574,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,477,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

