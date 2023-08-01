Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Focus Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIAC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 197,202.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIAC stock remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

