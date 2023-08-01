Segantii Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources accounts for 2.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.69% of PNM Resources worth $70,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $61,017,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PNM Resources by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 305,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 337,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

