Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Portage Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFTA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 264,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

