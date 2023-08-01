Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 10,068.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 7,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,267. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

