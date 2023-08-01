Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 233,000 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 233,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,304,000. Emerson Electric makes up 0.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. 3,126,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

