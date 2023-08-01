Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 100,307 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,307 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

SPWH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 409,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 10,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

