Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 250,916 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,916 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AEL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 611,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.95. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

