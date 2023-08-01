Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

PACI remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

