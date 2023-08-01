Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,060,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,200. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.18 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,810 shares of company stock worth $58,678,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

