Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. 1,288,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

