ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,104 shares of company stock worth $11,720,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW stock traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.39. 1,102,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,502. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

