Shayne & CO. LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shayne & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 13.9% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. 4,859,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

