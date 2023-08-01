Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Reaches $54.79 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001972 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Shentu has a market cap of $54.79 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,875,503 coins and its circulating supply is 93,050,088 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

