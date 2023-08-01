Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sherritt International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHERF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

