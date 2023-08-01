Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 380 ($4.88) to GBX 360 ($4.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.62) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 328.75 ($4.22).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 244.30 ($3.14) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.28. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($4.02). The stock has a market cap of £21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,127,740.69). In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,127,740.69). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($176,458.85). Insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

