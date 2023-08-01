Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expands By 13.5%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 312,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,895. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,630,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.