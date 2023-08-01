Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Increases By 8.0%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. 411,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,700 shares of company stock worth $90,051. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

